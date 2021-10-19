Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,569,929 Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,569,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,055,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 3.80% of Latham Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,704,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,836,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,423,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,751,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWIM shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of SWIM opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

