Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Gartner worth $85,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Gartner by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Gartner by 1,751.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 251,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gartner by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,312,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gartner by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,656,000 after buying an additional 168,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $36,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

