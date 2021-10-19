Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $123,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,953,000 after acquiring an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:WST opened at $408.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

