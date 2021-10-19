Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,699 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 11.41% of Omega Flex worth $169,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,547,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex stock opened at $143.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 0.36. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.02 and a 12-month high of $193.60.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 51.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

