Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 116,119 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,727,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,119 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.82% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $118,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perry Creek Capital LP increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 90.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 280,964 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Six Columns Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $6,244,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CHEF opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

