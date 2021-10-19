Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 154,879 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154,879 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Kansas City Southern worth $93,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter valued at $2,270,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $297.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.31 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.80.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Barclays cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.