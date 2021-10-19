Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $48,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $304.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.