Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,971 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $72,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $269.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.35 and its 200-day moving average is $267.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

