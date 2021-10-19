Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 2,784 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 1.32% of AptarGroup worth $122,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $127.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

