Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 4,269 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $62,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $89.39 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.01.

