Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 68,295 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,330,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,295 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 13.09% of National Research worth $152,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRC. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of National Research by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,157 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $224,602.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

National Research stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.20.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.43 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 53.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

