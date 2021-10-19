Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $46.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

