KeeperDAO Price Reaches $254.48 (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 99.3% higher against the dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $254.48 or 0.00396593 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $157.18 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

