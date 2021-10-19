Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Kennametal worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $43.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

