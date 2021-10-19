Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €149.30 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €149.30 ($175.65) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €196.00 ($230.59) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €161.02 ($189.43).

Shares of DHER opened at €114.20 ($134.35) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion and a PE ratio of -13.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

