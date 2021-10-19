Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB)

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Koenig & Bauer stock opened at €25.35 ($29.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €27.95 and a 200-day moving average of €27.31. Koenig & Bauer has a one year low of €16.75 ($19.71) and a one year high of €32.50 ($38.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $418.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

