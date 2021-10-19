Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €750.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €750.00 ($882.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($976.47) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €793.83 ($933.92).

Shares of KER traded down €16.00 ($18.82) on Tuesday, hitting €652.80 ($768.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €671.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €696.95.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

