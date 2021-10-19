Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

Shares of APD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,569. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.87 and its 200-day moving average is $283.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

