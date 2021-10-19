Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 720 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.75. 169,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,548,653. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

