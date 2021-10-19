Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 506 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.0% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $18,340,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 34.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 374,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,762 shares of company stock worth $1,214,436 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

NYSE ACN traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.06. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

