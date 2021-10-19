Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 285,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% in the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.1% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.47. The company had a trading volume of 38,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average is $150.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

