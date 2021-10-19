Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $6.59 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

UNP traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.67. 15,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,042. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

