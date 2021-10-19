Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 315 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.8% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 969,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,955. The company has a market capitalization of $402.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $433.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $412.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,845,249. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

