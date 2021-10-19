Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases Shares of 1,999 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,999 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $634.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

