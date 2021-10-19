Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.25. The stock had a trading volume of 95,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,305. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.33. The company has a market capitalization of $164.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

