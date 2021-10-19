KeyCorp Boosts Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $62.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BCEI. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.
NYSE:BCEI opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.14.
In related news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,365,000 after purchasing an additional 548,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.