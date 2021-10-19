KeyCorp Boosts Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $62.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BCEI. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth about $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,365,000 after purchasing an additional 548,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

