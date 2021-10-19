KeyCorp Boosts California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $48.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRC. MKM Partners assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $44.58.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,362,281.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,175,423 shares of company stock worth $82,565,175.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,669 shares in the last quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 699,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,140,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 2,499.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after buying an additional 1,762,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after buying an additional 1,167,899 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

