KeyCorp Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $69.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

NYSE PEG opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $1,273,797. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

