KeyCorp Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $69.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.
NYSE PEG opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $1,273,797. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
