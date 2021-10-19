KeyCorp Increases Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $180.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $164.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,023,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,025,000 after acquiring an additional 249,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares during the period.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.