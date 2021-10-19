KeyCorp Lowers Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $65.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target dropped by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of ED stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

