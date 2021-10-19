KeyCorp Lowers Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $60.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.68.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

