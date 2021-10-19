KeyCorp Raises Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $84.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $83.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

D has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

NYSE D opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

