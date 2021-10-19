Keyera Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$32.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.93. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$35.75.
Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter.
In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total value of C$152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 714,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,824,920.
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
