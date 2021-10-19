Keyera Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$32.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.93. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$18.04 and a 52-week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Keyera to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.50.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total value of C$152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 714,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,824,920.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

