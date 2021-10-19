KeyFi Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $968,312.36 and approximately $3,559.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00064556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00099818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,616.93 or 1.00019083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.69 or 0.06027784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

