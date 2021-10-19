Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 327.25 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 324.40 ($4.24). Approximately 303,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 310,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($4.17).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 347.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £200.53 million and a PE ratio of 6.45.

