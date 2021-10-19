keyTango (TANGO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, keyTango has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $26,058.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00040730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00194134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00089680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

keyTango Profile

TANGO is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,467,662 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

Buying and Selling keyTango

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

