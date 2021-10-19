KickToken Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. KickToken has a market cap of $13.84 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.81 or 0.00197291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,488,497,908 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

