Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.57

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$22.57 and last traded at C$22.56, with a volume of 62074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.26.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

