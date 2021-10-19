Kin (KIN) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $142.21 million and $2.22 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00064724 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00057174 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00090050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00068703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00100323 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,641,867,779,515 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

