Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $191.34

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$191.34 and traded as low as C$188.54. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$191.89, with a volume of 39,480 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KXS shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$204.00.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,137.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$191.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$166.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$73.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.7499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total transaction of C$334,007.01. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total value of C$783,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. Insiders sold a total of 19,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,227 in the last quarter.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.