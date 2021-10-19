King DAG Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. King DAG has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and approximately $42,595.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, King DAG has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00040680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.08 or 0.00189513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00088687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.