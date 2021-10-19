King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $147.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average of $148.43. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

