Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.27% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $28,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,267 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,319 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at $54,027,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 139.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 722,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,223,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,620,000 after acquiring an additional 434,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KL opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.66. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.94.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

