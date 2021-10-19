KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.05

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.05 and last traded at $67.82, with a volume of 33655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.90.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,655.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 66.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 208,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 180,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.