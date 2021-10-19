Kleros Hits Market Cap of $80.14 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $80.14 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.96 or 0.00387099 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 616,900,649 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

