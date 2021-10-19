Kleros (PNK) Market Cap Reaches $84.17 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $84.17 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.02 or 0.00360023 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 616,900,649 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

