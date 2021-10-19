KLK Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,792 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,880,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 720,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 239.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 941,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,415,000 after purchasing an additional 663,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.87. 116,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,599,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.60. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

