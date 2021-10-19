KLK Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,743 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $295.90. 2,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,054. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $200.03 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

