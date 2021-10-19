KLK Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.4% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $3,069,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $8.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $646.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.48 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $658.50 and its 200 day moving average is $613.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

