KLK Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned 16.88% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ QYLG traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

